District focused on engagement

Throughout November, Garland ISD is celebrating the importance of family and community engagement and the role they play in providing students with a successful education.

Romana Aguilar, director of Family and Community Engagement for GISD said engagement significantly contributes to students’ academic, social and emotional growth. As the department director, Aguilar wears many hats, but her primary job is to serve as the district liaison for the council Parent Teacher Association (PTA), a district-wide PTA.

“I interface with the council PTA and local PTAs when they need to connect with the district departments,” Aguilar said. “I also do a monthly [email newsletter] just to connect with not only the PTA but the larger community as well with what is going on in the district.”

For the full story, see our November 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]