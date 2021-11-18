Subscribe
Pandemic continues to affect local businesses

by | Nov 18, 2021 | Latest

This Christmas, Santa might need a miracle — and some elves who are willing to work, so little — and big — boys and girls get the gifts they want.

Worldwide, experts predict Christmas is going to be a challenge. The supply chain disruption is affecting many industries, not just those who produce electronics. Prices of certain items are skyrocketing as manufacturers jockey for position on ships, trucks and rail cars so they can get their product to consumers.

In Collin County, businesses and manufacturing companies are — and have been experiencing — production shortfalls firsthand, and at the same time, many are also having challenges hiring and retaining willing employees to work.

For the full story, see our November 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

