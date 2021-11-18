WISD ‘Thriving in 2021-22’

Wylie ISD is working to ensure students, teachers and families have the resources they need to thrive this year.

Superintendent David Vinson recently gave a State of the District address to the Sachse Chamber of Commerce, Nov. 10, where he focused on Thriving in 2021-22, the district’s theme for this school year.

Vinson, who joined WISD in 2011, said several elements were working against the district when he first took the position. There were three failed bond elections, and the community didn’t want a second high school.

He said things soon began to change, and the district was able to earn the community’s trust.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]