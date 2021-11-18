Woodworker finds artistic side

Dustin Orr has a simple goal to own five businesses, and so far, he’s two-fifths of the way there.

For 30 years, he’s owned DLO Handyman and Construction Services, a construction business. Then, about a year and a half ago, he branched out and started his second business, DLO Design, a woodworking shop.

Orr currently works out of the shop in his garage but plans to expand to a larger woodshop soon so his “business can be a business” and his “home can be a home.”

The woodworker said he doesn’t have a specialty but takes on many traditional projects, such as cabinets and kitchen islands. His true woodworking passion is crafting items that showcase his artistic side, such as bowls, vases, and jewelry boxes.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]