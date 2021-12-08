Evolve Biologics breaks ground on new facility

By Connor Pittman

[email protected]

Shortly after the opening of Trinity Hospital, Sachse is poised to continue growing its footprint in the healthcare industry.

Evolve Biologics, Inc., a Canadian-based biotechnology company specializing in protein extraction from blood plasma, held a groundbreaking ceremony at its manufacturing location Wednesday, Dec.8. Once completed, the new facility, located at 5001 President George Bush Highway, Sachse, Texas 75048, will be the company’s first U.S.-based manufacturing facility .

The company, founded in 2019, is bringing its unique technology to the Sachse community.

Evolve’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Caggiano, was one member of three leadership team members present at the ceremony.

Caggiano said that he has enjoyed working with the city of Sachse throughout the process.

“A while back, we decided to come to Texas because of the strides made by the state to help businesses,” Caggiano said. “Pretty quickly, Sachse rose to the top of our list because of its location, and the resources around it.”

Sachse mayor Mike Felix was excited about Evolve’s arrival into the community.

“The energy Evolve is bringing to the Sachse community is amazing,” Felix said. “Our folks will see this site, and be impressed with what is coming to Sachse.”

Guests from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, BioNTX, a trade industry organization for biotechnology and life science companies, and DPR Construction also participated in the groundbreaking.

Once it opens in 2024, the 200,000 square foot facility will process one million liters of plasma each year, and create around 300 new jobs.

