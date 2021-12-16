Evolve Biologics breaks ground on new facility

Shortly after the opening of Trinity Hospital, Sachse is poised to continue growing its footprint in the healthcare industry.

Evolve Biologics, Inc., a Canadian-based biotechnology company specializing in protein extraction from blood plasma, held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its future manufacturing location Wednesday, Dec.8. Once the building is complete at 5001 President George Bush Highway, it will be the company’s first U.S.-based manufacturing facility .

The anticipated opening is 2024 for the planned 200,000 square foot facility, which will process one million liters of plasma each year, and create around 300 new jobs. The plant could increase the amount of plasma processed to two million liters down the line.

The company, founded in 2019, is bringing its unique technology to the Sachse community.

Evolve’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Caggiano, was one of three leadership team members present at the ceremony.

Caggiano said that he has enjoyed working with the city of Sachse throughout the process.

“A while back, we decided to come to Texas because of the strides made by the state to help businesses,” Caggiano said. “Pretty quickly, Sachse rose to the top of our list because of its location, and the resources around it.”

