Council receives update on Charter Review Commission

Sachse councilmembers got a clearer idea of the potential composition of a Charter Review Commission.

During the Monday, Feb. 7 combined council meeting, Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose briefed council on the research staff and City Attorney Joe Gorfida did. Rose said staff recommends a 15-member commission appointed by councilmembers and the mayor.

Meetings would likely take place every other Monday or Thursday during the weeks council does not meet.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester also updated councilmembers about the construction of the new Sachse Animal Shelter, which was part of the bond package approved in November. He said staff recommended Ron Hobbs Architecture to design the building.

In other business, council approved the $2.388 million construction project for the first phase of J.K. Sachse Park and approved the $247,160 purchase of light posts for the new Fifth Street development.

For the full story, see the Feb. 17 issue of the Sachse News.