Sachse falls short in area round

by | Mar 31, 2022 | Latest, Sports

After a bi-district round victory over Rockwall-Heath, the Sachse Lady Mustangs came up just short against Belton in the area round on Tuesday, March 29.

Sachse held a 2-1 lead at halftime and was in a prime position to advance. Belton was able to mount a second-half comeback. They tied the game at two at the 51-minute mark and took a 3-2 lead shortly thereafter.

The Lady Mustangs conclude the season with a 19-4-2 record and finished second in 6A District 9 behind undefeated Wylie.


By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]

Active adult community coming to Sachse

Easter Egg Scramble to take place April 9

City breaks ground on two parks

Lady Mustangs win bi-district game

Automobile crashes increase in city

Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale opens March 30

Deadline for voter registration is April 7

Residents can sign up now to become CERTified

Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Council discusses updates to Comprehensive Plan

Sachse Bond Election 2021
