Sachse falls short in area round

After a bi-district round victory over Rockwall-Heath, the Sachse Lady Mustangs came up just short against Belton in the area round on Tuesday, March 29.

Sachse held a 2-1 lead at halftime and was in a prime position to advance. Belton was able to mount a second-half comeback. They tied the game at two at the 51-minute mark and took a 3-2 lead shortly thereafter.

The Lady Mustangs conclude the season with a 19-4-2 record and finished second in 6A District 9 behind undefeated Wylie.



For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]