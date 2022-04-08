Subscribe
Active adult community latest development in The Station

Apr 8, 2022

Seniors looking to remain active in their golden years will soon have a new housing option.

Sparrow Partners, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced in a Monday, March 28, news release Amberlin at the Station, an active senior community, will open this fall in Sachse. This will be part of the $500 million mixed-use development at The Station.

Taylor Baird of PMB Capital Investments, a Dallas-based investment firm, said it was part of the company’s vision to have a space that is inclusive of residents, visitors and companies of all ages and stages.

Sparrow Partners partnered with Ohio-based Welltower Inc. to open the community, which will hold 193 units and offer seniors the ability to stay physically active and socially connected. Sparrow Living, a subsidiary of the Austin firm, will manage the property.

Amberlin will be located at 4615 The Station Boulevard and the community is set on a 6.4 acre tract of land. It is the third active adult community Sparrow will build and develop in the area.

“Unlike anything in this area today, Amberlin at the Station will offer older adults the opportunity to live the ease of a low-maintenance lifestyle in a true community of their peers,” said Sparrow Partners Co-Founder Jeff Patterson.  “More than just housing, we design everything from the common areas and amenities to the daily organized activity schedule to encourage wellness and meaningful connections among neighbors.”

For the full story, see the April 7 issue.

