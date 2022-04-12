Subscribe
Four home runs defeat Rowlett

by | Apr 12, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Rescheduled from Tuesday to Monday night, the Sachse Lady Mustangs cruised to a 14-0 victory over Rowlett on April 11.

The game lasted just five innings because of the mercy rule, where the Lady Mustangs dominated at the plate. Mackenzie Colwell hit two home runs and drove in six runners in the game, while Madison McClarity and Naveah Watkins also had home runs. McClarity was 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the game. 

McClarity also got the win for Sachse, surrendering just three hits and striking out seven batters over five innings of work. 

As things stand, Sachse sits in second place of 9-6A comfortably in playoff position. They’ll host Lakeview Centennial this Thursday before traveling to North Garland next Tuesday, April 19.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

Employee retention, recruiting options highlighted

Journey of faith

Active adult community latest development in The Station

Stock Show breeds winning results

Council recognizes National Library Week

Sports pioneer in for long game

Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Council talks future land use, bond projects

Active adult community coming to Sachse

