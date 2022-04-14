Candidate forum April 20

Voters curious to know their candidate’s position on city issues will have a unique opportunity to submit questions at an in-person event hosted by The Sachse News and League of Women Voters of Collin County.

The candidate forum will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus, located at 2709 Third Street.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan group that provides information to the public about voter registration, voter ID laws, voting machines, voting locations, candidate forums, Voters Guides, candidates, races, dates, districts and much more.

This will be an opportunity for voters to hear the candidates’ positions and ask any questions they may have ahead of the city elections Saturday, May 7.

Residents who wish to submit questions should arrive early. All questions will go through a screening process before they are asked by the moderator.

Each candidate will answer the same questions and have an opportunity to give opening and closing remarks.

All candidates currently running for council and mayor have been invited to attend the forum. As of presstime, only three of the candidates have indicated their intention to attend.

