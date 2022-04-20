Subscribe
Council discusses neighborhood services

A good chunk of Sachse’s code violations stink, according to a presentation by Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose.

Rose said 38% of the city’s code violations relate to bulk trash during the regular council meeting Monday, April 18.

“We’re a lot more than just code enforcement,” Rose said. “We are looking to engage in more programs with our neighborhoods and with our residents.”

Some of the initiatives the city is looking to start include a neighborhood spotlight program, tool lending program and a neighborhood partnership program, said Rose.

She said the item was strictly for informational purposes but would be back in the summer to request an allocation for these programs from the city budget.

Additionally, council also recognized students from Armstrong Elementary School and their environmentally-friendly art pieces. One winner was selected in each grade from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Sachse Mayor Mike Felix and Armstrong Principal Brandy Schneider participated in the recognition and photo opportunities for the six winners.

For the full story, see the April 28 issue of The Sachse News.

