Cops and Campers begins in June

A typical children’s summer activity in Sachse is back on the calendar this year in its weeklong format.

Cops and Campers, a free summer camp put on by the Sachse Police Department, will resume its usual weeklong schedule with the first camp set to begin June 13 and conclude June 17.

The first camp will be for elementary school students only. The second camp, held from June 20-24, and the third camp, held June 27-July 1, will both be for elementary and middle school students.

All students entering third through eighth grade are eligible to take part in the camps.

Sgt. James Wills, a 17-year Sachse Police veteran, is in his sixth year in charge of organizing Cops and Campers. He said he is glad to be moving past the restrictions of last year’s camps, which were held in one-day increments.

“We are happy to be going back to a normal schedule,” Wills said. “The kids will be able to partake in more activities due to the weeklong schedules.”

Residents interested in signing up their children or volunteering for the camps can visit cityofsachse.com/491/Cops-and-Campers.

For the full story, see the April 21 issue of The Sachse News.