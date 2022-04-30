Property owners outcry appraised value increases

Sachse property owners should have received their appraised value estimates last week. Many have expressed concerns about the increases they are seeing, and the fact that property values are continuing to rise in the area.

The value estimates were mailed by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD) and if the owner disagrees with the appraised amount, they have a deadline of May 16 to protest.

CCAD and DCAD are expected to release its list of property value estimates to taxing entities this week.

Property owners responded to a C&S Media social media inquiry asking what they thought about their new property appraisals. Many respondents indicated they plan on protesting the values.

“My appraised value just went up $25,000,” Doreen Simonsen said in a Facebook post. “My mortgage went up $70 per month. I’m going to have to add another $70 to cover the shortfall.”

For the full story, see the April 28 issue of The Sachse News.