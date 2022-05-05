Boutique flower shop celebrates one month anniversary

A new floral boutique is giving customers a chance to turn on the style for their floral arrangements.

After around five years in the floral industry, owner Ashley Longoria has her own retail space for Lavenders, a floral boutique located in The Station.

Lavenders first opened April 4 and the Sachse Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, April 28.

Longoria said she primarily created floral arrangements for weddings during the first four years of her career as a floral designer before branching out a year ago. She used to do all the design work but has hired more employees and still does about one-third of the shop’s designs.

“I knew at that point that I wanted to expand and do something more than just weddings,” Longoria said. “So, I found inspiration from other floral boutiques around DFW and I wanted to create my own version of that.”

Longoria has managed to create something unique, blending flowers with the ability to purchase gifts and even a bottle of wine or champagne.

“If you’re in a pinch and it’s your anniversary, and you forget, you can just stop here and get your flowers, your wine and a card,” Longoria said.

Shoppers can also buy a plant in the store, select a decorative pot and add soil to it. Those who do will receive a 10% discount from their purchase.

For the full story, see the May 5 issue of The Sachse News.