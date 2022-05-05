Sachse sends two athletes to state

Sachse sent several students to the Region II-6A track and field championships, with two athletes qualifying for state.

Kennedy Swann competed in the 100 and 200 events for the Lady Mustangs, finishing second in the 100 (11.79). The mark was good enough to qualify for the state meet. She ran in fifth in the 200 (24.53), just outside of the qualification zone.

Favor Anyanwu was the other state qualifier for the Lady Mustangs, winning gold in the shot put (43-0.5). She set a personal record on her throw, winning by over one foot on her way to state.

Sachse’s girls’ team had several other performers from their District 9-6A championship-winning squad but were unable to reach the state mark. The 4×100-meter relay team finished sixth in their final event (47.71), just 1.2 seconds off of a qualifying pace.

Lazariah Bethany, Kennedy Progue, Hannah Lowe and the 4×400 relay team also failed to qualify for the state championship.

Kojo Sekyere, Grayson King and Drew Nickerson qualified for the boys’ team but were unable to reach state in their respective events.

To advance to state, athletes and relay teams must finish first or second. The third best finisher of all four regions also advances to state to fill the nine available slots.



For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]