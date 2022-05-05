Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Sachse sends two athletes to state

by | May 5, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Sachse sent several students to the Region II-6A track and field championships, with two athletes qualifying for state.

Kennedy Swann competed in the 100 and 200 events for the Lady Mustangs, finishing second in the 100 (11.79). The mark was good enough to qualify for the state meet. She ran in fifth in the 200 (24.53), just outside of the qualification zone.

Favor Anyanwu was the other state qualifier for the Lady Mustangs, winning gold in the shot put (43-0.5). She set a personal record on her throw, winning by over one foot on her way to state.

Sachse’s girls’ team had several other performers from their District 9-6A championship-winning squad but were unable to reach the state mark. The 4×100-meter relay team finished sixth in their final event (47.71), just 1.2 seconds off of a qualifying pace.

Lazariah Bethany, Kennedy Progue, Hannah Lowe and the 4×400 relay team also failed to qualify for the state championship.

Kojo Sekyere, Grayson King and Drew Nickerson qualified for the boys’ team but were unable to reach state in their respective events.

To advance to state, athletes and relay teams must finish first or second. The third best finisher of all four regions also advances to state to fill the nine available slots.


For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Boutique flower shop celebrates one month anniversary

Boutique flower shop celebrates one month anniversary

May 5, 2022 |

A new floral boutique is giving customers a chance to turn on the style for their floral arrangements. After around five years in the floral industry, owner Ashley Longoria has her own retail space for Lavenders, a floral boutique located in The Station. Lavenders...

read more
Sachse wins bi-district round

Sachse wins bi-district round

May 5, 2022 | ,

After a couple of rough innings, it was smooth sailing for the Lady Mustangs softball team. Sachse (12-2, 22-10) swept Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round of the state playoffs to advance to the next round. They opened the series with a 4-2 win at home on April...

read more
Shattered Dreams event held April 25-26

Shattered Dreams event held April 25-26

May 5, 2022 |

A veteran of several Shattered Dreams programs helped coordinate the event for Sachse High School students last week. Seniors at Sachse High sat through a presentation on the dangers of drinking and driving, saw a mock emergency response and witnessed the response of...

read more
Sachse alum drafted by Jets in fourth round

Sachse alum drafted by Jets in fourth round

May 3, 2022 | ,

Sachse High School alum Michael Clemons was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets on April 30. Clemons graduated from Sachse in 2015 as an unranked player before heading to Cisco Junior College. As a three-star junior college recruit,...

read more
Property owners outcry appraised value increases

Property owners outcry appraised value increases

Apr 30, 2022 |

Sachse property owners should have received their appraised value estimates last week. Many have expressed concerns about the increases they are seeing, and the fact that property values are continuing to rise in the area. The value estimates were mailed by Collin...

read more
Taste of Wylie returns to Olde Town Park

Taste of Wylie returns to Olde Town Park

Apr 29, 2022 |

For the second year in a row the Taste of Wylie will be held at Olde City Park — but there are still changes in store. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 and will feature area restaurants providing samples of a variety of choices from pizza to...

read more
Sachse athletes punch ticket to regionals

Sachse athletes punch ticket to regionals

Apr 28, 2022 | ,

In Garland, Sachse's senior Kennedy Swann set personal records at the District 9/10-6A Area Track and Field Championships. Swann placed first in the girls 100-meter dash (11.60, PR) and second in the 200-meter dash (24.58, PR).  Sophomore Hannah Lowe also punched...

read more
McClarity hits for cycle to cap off regular season

McClarity hits for cycle to cap off regular season

Apr 28, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Lady Mustangs are once again back in the postseason, closing out the regular season in dominant fashion.  Sachse (12-2, 20-10) had already clinched the second seed in District 9-6A but outscored their final two opponents 52-0 to cap off the year. They...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021