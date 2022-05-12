Subscribe
Resident speaks about issues at The Station

by | May 12, 2022 | Latest

The city has issued a stop work order to builders in The Station for the third time, according to Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose.

The order was revealed during the public comment portion of the regular council meeting Monday, May 2 after a resident, Tiffany Anderson, spoke about issues she and her neighbors have noticed, including scattered debris and blocked alleyways.

Rose said the documentation of Anderson and other residents aided the city in issuing the notices which became effective Monday.

City staff in the Neighborhood Services Division have made regular trips as many as three times each week, said Rose, and there have been past issues with trash collection because of blocked alleyways. She said the city began responding to issues in December 2021 and Rose described them as “unacceptable.”

Anderson said she had been told by on-site workers any damage on her property would be at a cost to her..

“I recently presented photographs and video along with information to Lauren Rose who has been one of the biggest advocates I have been able to find,” Anderson said. “This is not a one-sided battle. Our property owner’s association (POA) has let us down and there is no communication or help from them.”

Anderson said she appeared before council because she thinks there are other owners who may be going through the same things she is.

“I do not want to see this escalate or see something more catastrophic occur,” Anderson said. “While all the contacts we have reached out to appear to want to help, minus the POA, we aren’t seeing much action at all.”

Rose said the city has had to get more active in its management of the build sites to ensure compliance of work crews.

For the full story, see the May 12 issue of The Sachse News.

