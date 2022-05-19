Subscribe
Property appraisal values climb in Sachse

May 19, 2022

Preliminary reports released to taxing entities by the Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD) and Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) show increases to property values in Sachse.

Preliminary certified results will be made available to taxing jurisdictions by DCAD later this month. DCAD’s calendar indicates that final certified totals will be available July 21 while CCAD will certify appraisal totals no later than July 25.

The certified value totals will be used as a base for taxing jurisdictions setting their budgets in September.

DCAD Director of Community Relations Cheryl Jordan said the appraisal district bases its appraisal values off of what the property would be worth in the current real estate market.

“Buyers of real estate are continuing to pay more,” Jordan said. “Some say it is due to a shortage of supply and high demand.”

CCAD Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin said rising construction costs, an increase in development costs and supply chain disruptions are driving increases to property values.

Combining appraised market values for both Dallas and Collin counties, Sachse values increased to nearly $4.1 billion in 2022. In 2021, Sachse’s total value was $2.78 billion. The Dallas County portion of Sachse appraised new construction at $238.5 million and the Collin County portion of the city added $78 million in new construction.

The Dallas County portion of the city’s value was appraised at $2.8 billion, a 42.4% increase from the $1.95 billion certified total. The average home value in the Dallas County portion of Sachse was $363,508 compared to $268,464 in 2021.

For the full story, see the May 19 issue of The Sachse News.

