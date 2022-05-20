Subscribe
Summer reading program kicks off in June

by | May 20, 2022 | Latest

A longstanding library program is emerging from the depths and encouraging local residents to jump into the deep end with their favorite book.

The Sachse Public Library is kicking off its 2022 Summer Reading program Saturday, June 4, and readers will be able to log hours throughout the summer until July 30.

Library Manager Daniel Laney said this year’s theme is called “Ocean of Possibilities,” which is based off of a national theme libraries across the United States are using for their summer reading programs.

Sachse’s program is open to residents of all ages, said Laney, and it allows children and adults alike to enter into drawings for prizes the library is giving away. The library manager said residents get one entry into the contest for every 10 hours they read with a maximum of 20 entries, or 200 reading hours for the contest.

Laney said the library has transitioned from physical logbooks, which were labor intensive, to a digital service called Beanstack to keep track of reading times for participants. Residents can visit beanstack.com and search for the Sachse Public Library or download the Beanstack app on a mobile device.

“Going digital has worked out super well for us and we plan on keeping it because it is easy to use,” Laney said. In the past, Laney said they, “would have to have a weeklong break before we did the prize drawing.”

Residents interested in learning more information about the summer reading program or special events can visit cityofsachse.com/130/Library.

For the full story, see the May 19 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

