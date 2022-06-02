502 Wylie East graduates cross stage

The topic of nervousness and the comfort of a stuffed animal were interwoven in the speeches delivered by the top two graduates of the Class of 2022 to their peers.

Wylie East High School personnel, administration, friends, and family members gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class May 28 at the CUTX Center in Allen.

Varsity football player and graduating senior Marcus Harbert kicked off the ceremony with opening remarks and was followed by Jacob Cline, Adriana Garcia and AFJROTC Corps Commanders who led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The National Anthem was performed by the Pride of the East Band.

WEHS principal Tiffany Doolan welcomed those in attendance before turning the podium over to associate principal Adam Jacobson who recognized the top 10% of students, Birmingham Scholars, distinguished scholars, and honor graduates.

Students who received scholarships were recognized by lead counselor Mandy Coers, and students entering the military were recognized by AFJROTC instructor Col. Brooks McFarland.

In her address to fellow classmates, salutatorian Hannah Harmon said she was intent on keeping her speech short, and admitted to being nervous, not only because of the fact she was giving a speech in front of a large audience, but also because she would be leaving high school.

“I’m afraid to move away from home and say goodbye to friends who I may never see again,” she said. “Big changes like the ones we are about to experience are always terrifying, but often exciting and enjoyable.”

For the full story, see the June 2 issue of The Sachse News.