Sachse High names top two graduates

Hard work and a strong support system allowed two students to achieve the top two ranks of Sachse High School’s graduating Class of 2022.

The rankings released during the school’s award ceremony Tuesday, May 24, placed Gracia Leonard as valedictorian and Harrison Burnside as salutatorian for their graduating class.

Gracia attained a weighted grade point average of 4.88 while Harrison finished with a 4.86 weighted grade point average. Both students had unweighted grade point averages of 4.0.

Weighted averages take extra “bumps” to the unweighted grade point average when accounting for any advanced classes a student takes.

Gracia said she plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station where she plans to major in chemical engineering with a double minor in Spanish and music.

Harrison said he plans to attend Georgia Tech University where he will major in biomedical engineering.

Both students said they are excited for college but they are still slightly nervous about going away for the first time.

“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time because you’re leaving behind everything that you’ve known for the last 18 years,” Gracia said. “I’m also excited because I always wanted to learn more about chemical engineering and I love to learn, so furthering my education will allow me to do that.”

