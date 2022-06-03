City keeping close eye on The Station construction

Construction crews at The Station have been able to resume their work following a stoppage issued by the city in early May.

During the May 2 council meeting, Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the city had issued a stop work order earlier in the day because of resident complaints about blocked alleyways and property damage.

“It has devolved to the point where we are having to babysit the construction sites to make sure they are cleaning things up,” Rose said during the meeting. “It is requiring quite a bit of staff time to be out there and we are out there almost constantly. I drag Gina [Nash] out there at least once a week.”

Rose said that stoppage was the third work stoppage the city has implemented after initially responding to issues beginning in December 2021. Construction has resumed, she said, after a city inspection revealed builders were compliant with city standards.

Despite the work stoppages, there has been no significant alteration to the construction schedule for The Station, said Rose.

“Ideally, the City would like the builders to complete their construction projects in a timely manner so they can clear the area and allow residents to live in a construction-free zone,” Rose said. “Unfortunately, some of the conditions had deteriorated to the point of having to stop work completely to get the attention of the builders and to get issues remedied.”

