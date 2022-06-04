Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Garland ISD trustees discuss impact of appraisal values

by | Jun 4, 2022 | Latest

As preliminary discussions for budgets occur in cities and school districts, financial officers are preparing governing bodies for the potential impacts of increased appraisal values on tax rates and the budget.

Garland ISD Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo presented the impacts of expiring Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds following the 2022-2023 school year during the regular school board meeting Tuesday, May 24.

The presentation also helped the district comply with state standards for financial transparency of school boards.

“This is a requirement with our FIRST [School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas] rating,” Ringo said. “We must show it on our agenda and in our minutes.”

The chief financial officer said this is the final year the district will be able to draw on ESSER funds, which have allowed the district to add to its general fund balance. Ringo added that the Texas Education Agency has told districts to prepare to draw on the general fund balances they have in 2023 and beyond.

Preliminary releases of appraised property values have been released and they show increases in the property values for communities served by Garland ISD. Ringo said that when property values rise, usually accompanied by more revenue from property tax, the state decreases the district’s funding.

Garland ISD will receive its certified appraisal values in August, said Ringo, which will establish the maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate property owners pay to the district.

Preliminary property values released by the Dallas Central Appraisal District valued GISD property at $30.3 billion.

Additionally, the board considered a retention stipend for all staff and an adjustment to board policies on the inclusion of dual credit course grades being accounted for in class rankings and increasing the number of local leave days.

For the full story, see the June 2 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

McClarity named District 9-6A MVP

McClarity named District 9-6A MVP

Jun 4, 2022 | ,

With the season coming to a close, the Sachse Lady Mustangs earned plenty of all-district hardware. After finishing second overall in the district standings, Sachse’s (12-2, 22-12) Madison McClarity was named the District 9-6A Most Valuable Player. It was her second...

read more
Mustangs infield earn all-district nod

Mustangs infield earn all-district nod

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs may have missed out on the postseason, but earned plenty of all-district awards. Sachse (8-6, 17-11) finished fifth in the District 9-6A standings but had 10 players named to the 2022 all-district teams. Leading the way was the Sachse infield, as...

read more
Sachse builds youth in spring game

Sachse builds youth in spring game

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs concluded a spring football season with their annual spring game, setting up the unofficial start to the 2022 season. Sachse has several returning players from last season’s playoff roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The key...

read more
City keeping close eye on The Station construction

City keeping close eye on The Station construction

Jun 3, 2022 |

Construction crews at The Station have been able to resume their work following a stoppage issued by the city in early May. During the May 2 council meeting, Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the city had issued a stop work order earlier in the day because of...

read more
502 Wylie East graduates cross stage

502 Wylie East graduates cross stage

Jun 2, 2022 |

The topic of nervousness and the comfort of a stuffed animal were interwoven in the speeches delivered by the top two graduates of the Class of 2022 to their peers. Wylie East High School personnel, administration, friends, and family members gathered to celebrate the...

read more
Sachse High names top two graduates

Sachse High names top two graduates

Jun 2, 2022 |

Hard work and a strong support system allowed two students to achieve the top two ranks of Sachse High School’s graduating Class of 2022. The rankings released during the school’s award ceremony Tuesday, May 24, placed Gracia Leonard as valedictorian and Harrison...

read more
Abbott requests special committees

Abbott requests special committees

Jun 1, 2022 |

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter today to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers...

read more
ERCOT projects enough capacity for summer demand

ERCOT projects enough capacity for summer demand

May 28, 2022 |

Being asked to conserve electricity is becoming increasingly frequent for Texas residents, regardless of the season. The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued requests to residents to conserve electricity wherever possible Friday, May 13, after six...

read more
Retiring mayor proud to be part of city’s growth

Retiring mayor proud to be part of city’s growth

May 27, 2022 |

Over the past 29 years of service, many different faces have appeared on the dais in the council chambers, but one constant has been Mayor Mike Felix. While he served almost three decades, he said it has been good for the city that so many different faces have gotten...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021