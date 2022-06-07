New mayor, councilmembers sworn in

The faces, they are a changin’ on Sachse council following the retirement of one councilmember and the longtime mayor.

Jeff Bickerstaff, Lindsay Buhler and Matt Prestenberg each took the oath of office during the Monday, June 6, regular meeting for the Sachse City Council.

Bickerstaff will serve as mayor, Buhler will represent Place 5 and Prestenberg holds Place 6 on council.

“It’s an honor to represent this city as mayor,” Bickerstaff said. “This council we have is going to accomplish great things and we could not do that without the support of our great community.”

Additionally, council approved a resolution suspending a rate increase proposed by Oncor for 90 days. The rate increases proposed by the company would raise residential rates by 11.2% and 1.6% for street lights.

For a residential customer using 1,300 kWh of electricity, the monthly electric bill would increase by $6.02.

In other business, council elected councilmember Brett Franks as mayor pro tem, assigned liaisons to various boards and commissions and approved the issuance of $18 million in general obligation bonds.

For the full story, see the June 16 issue of The Sachse News.