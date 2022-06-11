Summer events coming up in and around Sachse

With summer underway, there are plenty of activities for Sachse residents to enjoy in June.

Some events kicked off the first weekend in June, while others are planned throughout the month giving residents a variety of activities to do.

The Sachse Public Library kicked off its summer reading program Saturday, June 4, and has plenty of activities planned throughout the month. The library will host craft events, weekly special events and a movie night.

For more information, check out the summer reading page on the library’s website at cityofsachse.com/summerreading.

Cops and Campers will hold its first camp beginning Monday, June 13. Three other camps are planned for the month but Sgt. James Wills said there are no more open registration slots remaining.

Wills said campers should bring plenty of water to stay hydrated because of anticipated warm weather during the camps.

For local history buffs, Garland will be hosting a special exhibit from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. The exhibit is titled “Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy,” and it pays homage to Garland’s place as an industrial production center during World War II.

The exhibit will be on display beginning Monday, June 6, the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings and the last day to catch the exhibit is August 15. Residents wishing to tour the exhibit can visit the William E. Dollar Municipal Building, located at 200 North Fifth Street in Garland.

