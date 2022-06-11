Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Summer events coming up in and around Sachse

by | Jun 11, 2022 | Latest

With summer underway, there are plenty of activities for Sachse residents to enjoy in June.

Some events kicked off the first weekend in June, while others are planned throughout the month giving residents a variety of activities to do.

The Sachse Public Library kicked off its summer reading program Saturday, June 4, and has plenty of activities planned throughout the month. The library will host craft events, weekly special events and a movie night.

For more information, check out the summer reading page on the library’s website at cityofsachse.com/summerreading.

Cops and Campers will hold its first camp beginning Monday, June 13. Three other camps are planned for the month but Sgt. James Wills said there are no more open registration slots remaining.

Wills said campers should bring plenty of water to stay hydrated because of anticipated warm weather during the camps.

For local history buffs, Garland will be hosting a special exhibit from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. The exhibit is titled “Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy,” and it pays homage to Garland’s place as an industrial production center during World War II.

The exhibit will be on display beginning Monday, June 6, the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings and the last day to catch the exhibit is August 15. Residents wishing to tour the exhibit can visit the William E. Dollar Municipal Building, located at 200 North Fifth Street in Garland.

For the full story, see the June 9 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Garland ISD holds budget workshop

Garland ISD holds budget workshop

Jun 10, 2022 |

A theme in Garland ISD School Board meetings has been the discussion of what happens with state funding as local appraised property values increase. Both Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo and Executive Director of Budget Brandy Mayo said staff expects state funding...

read more
Abbott calls for legislative action

Abbott calls for legislative action

Jun 10, 2022 |

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday, June 1, to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two...

read more
Public Works hosting job fair June 10

Public Works hosting job fair June 10

Jun 9, 2022 |

The city of Sachse is looking to add staff to its Public Works team. The department will be hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center. The job fair is open door and a city news release about the event says...

read more
Senior Center ramps up activities

Senior Center ramps up activities

Jun 9, 2022 |

One year into the job, Robin Woodward, director of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center, said she’s excited to add more activities to the calendar this year. While the senior center has expanded its offerings over the past few months, Woodward said she is still...

read more
Mustangs bolster offensive line

Mustangs bolster offensive line

Jun 7, 2022 | ,

With a new season comes plenty of change, and that is certainly the case for the Sachse football team. The Mustangs sport a new-look offense, replacing several players including four starters along the offensive line. Still, despite the turnover, head coach Mark...

read more
New mayor, councilmembers sworn in

New mayor, councilmembers sworn in

Jun 7, 2022 |

The faces, they are a changin’ on Sachse council following the retirement of one councilmember and the longtime mayor. Jeff Bickerstaff, Lindsay Buhler and Matt Prestenberg each took the oath of office during the Monday, June 6, regular meeting for the Sachse City...

read more
McClarity named District 9-6A MVP

McClarity named District 9-6A MVP

Jun 4, 2022 | ,

With the season coming to a close, the Sachse Lady Mustangs earned plenty of all-district hardware. After finishing second overall in the district standings, Sachse’s (12-2, 22-12) Madison McClarity was named the District 9-6A Most Valuable Player. It was her second...

read more
Garland ISD trustees discuss impact of appraisal values

Garland ISD trustees discuss impact of appraisal values

Jun 4, 2022 |

As preliminary discussions for budgets occur in cities and school districts, financial officers are preparing governing bodies for the potential impacts of increased appraisal values on tax rates and the budget. Garland ISD Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo...

read more
Mustangs infield earn all-district nod

Mustangs infield earn all-district nod

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs may have missed out on the postseason, but earned plenty of all-district awards. Sachse (8-6, 17-11) finished fifth in the District 9-6A standings but had 10 players named to the 2022 all-district teams. Leading the way was the Sachse infield, as...

read more
Sachse builds youth in spring game

Sachse builds youth in spring game

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs concluded a spring football season with their annual spring game, setting up the unofficial start to the 2022 season. Sachse has several returning players from last season’s playoff roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The key...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021