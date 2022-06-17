Sachse High School graduates 636 students

The top two graduates of the Class of 2022 focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates.

The 636 students of Sachse High School’s most recent graduating class walked the stage Friday, June 10, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Senior class president Danh Thanh Nguyen welcomed the graduates to the ceremony and Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez greeted students.

“Like many classes before us, we’ve had to overcome great obstacles to get here today,” Danh said. “Although each of our journeys are all different, there are all common struggles that we have all faced: COVID-19, a winter storm and senioritis.”

After Danh’s remarks, Lopez congratulated the graduating class.

“It’s not easy to compete here in Sachse, it’s a high academic school,” Lopez said. “Through COVID, dual platforms, virtual and asynchronous learning, you name it, these kids did it. I’m so proud of you for overachieving during the pandemic.”

Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel addressed the graduating class for one final time.

“The Class of 2022, what a strange four years it has been,” Creel said. “Seniors, you had the opportunity to fail and cash in, it was set up for you perfectly; however, you did not do that.”

For the full story, see the June 16 issue of The Sachse News.