Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Sachse High School graduates 636 students

by | Jun 17, 2022 | Latest

The top two graduates of the Class of 2022 focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates.

The 636 students of Sachse High School’s most recent graduating class walked the stage Friday, June 10, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Senior class president Danh Thanh Nguyen welcomed the graduates to the ceremony and Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez greeted students.

“Like many classes before us, we’ve had to overcome great obstacles to get here today,” Danh said. “Although each of our journeys are all different, there are all common struggles that we have all faced: COVID-19, a winter storm and senioritis.”

After Danh’s remarks, Lopez congratulated the graduating class.

“It’s not easy to compete here in Sachse, it’s a high academic school,” Lopez said. “Through COVID, dual platforms, virtual and asynchronous learning, you name it, these kids did it. I’m so proud of you for overachieving during the pandemic.”

Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel addressed the graduating class for one final time.

“The Class of 2022, what a strange four years it has been,” Creel said. “Seniors, you had the opportunity to fail and cash in, it was set up for you perfectly; however, you did not do that.”

For the full story, see the June 16 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Reeves, Norberg lead Sachse running backs

Reeves, Norberg lead Sachse running backs

Jun 17, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs face significant losses on the offensive side of the ball but have plenty of experience waiting in the wings. Head coach Mark Behrens likes the Mustangs' three players waiting in the wings. That is definitely the case at the running back position,...

read more
City solicits resident feedback on budget

City solicits resident feedback on budget

Jun 16, 2022 |

Sachse is in the midst of preparing its final budget for approval in September and one of the steps is gathering resident input. Residents had the chance to speak to council to make any requests for items they want the city to include during the Monday, June 6,...

read more
Garland ISD, local nonprofits provide summer meals

Garland ISD, local nonprofits provide summer meals

Jun 16, 2022 |

While students dealing with food insecurity have options for free or affordable meals during the school year, the end of school can leave children relying on those services scrambling to fill the void. Garland ISD and local nonprofits are stepping in to help address...

read more
Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Jun 14, 2022 |

Area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate a national holiday marking the end of slavery, Juneteenth, at Olde City Park again this year. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and will feature live music, a DJ, food trucks, arts...

read more
Summer events coming up in and around Sachse

Summer events coming up in and around Sachse

Jun 11, 2022 |

With summer underway, there are plenty of activities for Sachse residents to enjoy in June. Some events kicked off the first weekend in June, while others are planned throughout the month giving residents a variety of activities to do. The Sachse Public Library kicked...

read more
Garland ISD holds budget workshop

Garland ISD holds budget workshop

Jun 10, 2022 |

A theme in Garland ISD School Board meetings has been the discussion of what happens with state funding as local appraised property values increase. Both Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo and Executive Director of Budget Brandy Mayo said staff expects state funding...

read more
Abbott calls for legislative action

Abbott calls for legislative action

Jun 10, 2022 |

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday, June 1, to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two...

read more
Public Works hosting job fair June 10

Public Works hosting job fair June 10

Jun 9, 2022 |

The city of Sachse is looking to add staff to its Public Works team. The department will be hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center. The job fair is open door and a city news release about the event says...

read more
Senior Center ramps up activities

Senior Center ramps up activities

Jun 9, 2022 |

One year into the job, Robin Woodward, director of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center, said she’s excited to add more activities to the calendar this year. While the senior center has expanded its offerings over the past few months, Woodward said she is still...

read more
Mustangs bolster offensive line

Mustangs bolster offensive line

Jun 7, 2022 | ,

With a new season comes plenty of change, and that is certainly the case for the Sachse football team. The Mustangs sport a new-look offense, replacing several players including four starters along the offensive line. Still, despite the turnover, head coach Mark...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021