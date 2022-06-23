Officials urge heat awareness this summer

As summer weather in North Texas brings temperatures in the triple digits, residents are reminded to take precautions, including properly hydrating and staying cool by limiting their exposure to the outdoors heat.

The National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning when the heat index reaches 105 degrees or higher for at least two hours. The first such warning occurred for much of North Texas Sunday, June 12.

To help make sure residents are aware of the risks associated with extreme heat, Sachse Fire-Rescue Emergency Management Analyst Kyle Potraza said the department conducts classes and events each year to educate residents about heat safety.

Heat-related illness is caused by the body’s inability to cope with prolonged exposure to the heat and examples include sunburn, heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include difficulty concentrating, severe thirst, muscle cramps, heat rash and fainting, said Potraza.

Potraza said there are also symptoms to help residents identify heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Heatstroke symptoms are fatigue, dizziness, nausea, headache and moist skin. Heat exhaustion symptoms include: hot dry skin, confusion, convulsions and eventual loss of consciousness.

Heatstroke is the most severe heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with symptoms including a body temperature of 103 degrees, a fast, strong pulse and hot, dry or damp skin. Residents showing symptoms of heatstroke should be moved to a cooler place and should call 911 immediately.

Potraza said residents who notice an individual experiencing heat-related illness should err on the side of caution and call 911. A first responder will conduct on-site assessments, he said, adding determining a case of heatstroke or heat exhaustion can be difficult because of similar symptoms to other illnesses.

“The paramedic on scene will move the resident to a cooler environment and conduct a head-to-toe assessment to determine if treatment and/or transport is required,” Potraza said. “Those symptoms could also be from something potentially more serious so until the patient contact and assessments are made by the first responders, there is no definitive answer.”

