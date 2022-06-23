Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Officials urge heat awareness this summer

by | Jun 23, 2022 | Latest

As summer weather in North Texas brings temperatures in the triple digits, residents are reminded to take precautions, including properly hydrating and staying cool by limiting their exposure to the outdoors heat.

The National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning when the heat index reaches 105 degrees or higher for at least two hours. The first such warning occurred for much of North Texas Sunday, June 12.

To help make sure residents are aware of the risks associated with extreme heat, Sachse Fire-Rescue Emergency Management Analyst Kyle Potraza said the department conducts classes and events each year to educate residents about heat safety.

Heat-related illness is caused by the body’s inability to cope with prolonged exposure to the heat and examples include sunburn, heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include difficulty concentrating, severe thirst, muscle cramps, heat rash and fainting, said Potraza.

Potraza said there are also symptoms to help residents identify heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Heatstroke symptoms are fatigue, dizziness, nausea, headache and moist skin. Heat exhaustion symptoms include: hot dry skin, confusion, convulsions and eventual loss of consciousness.

Heatstroke is the most severe heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with symptoms including a body temperature of 103 degrees, a fast, strong pulse and hot, dry or damp skin. Residents showing symptoms of heatstroke should be moved to a cooler place and should call 911 immediately.

Potraza said residents who notice an individual experiencing heat-related illness should err on the side of caution and call 911. A first responder will conduct on-site assessments, he said, adding determining a case of heatstroke or heat exhaustion can be difficult because of similar symptoms to other illnesses.

“The paramedic on scene will move the resident to a cooler environment and conduct a head-to-toe assessment to determine if treatment and/or transport is required,” Potraza said. “Those symptoms could also be from something potentially more serious so until the patient contact and assessments are made by the first responders, there is no definitive answer.”

For the full story, see the June 23 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Red, White and Blue Blast scheduled for July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast scheduled for July 3

Jun 23, 2022 |

Sachse residents looking to celebrate a star-spangled evening will have the opportunity to do so with the annual Red, White and Blue Blast.  The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive behind Sewell...

read more
Council addresses road projects

Council addresses road projects

Jun 22, 2022 |

Road improvements and construction costs played a prominent role during the most recent council meeting. Sachse council discussed improvements to various alleyways and roads in the city during the Monday, June 20, regular meeting. Director of CIP and Public Works...

read more
Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Jun 20, 2022 |

Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park.  A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according...

read more
RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jun 20, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, one or...

read more
Gas prices continue upward trend say experts

Gas prices continue upward trend say experts

Jun 18, 2022 |

The increased oil demand continues to outpace global supply, resulting in high gas prices across the state, the nation and the world. As a result, the national gas price average on June 13, was $5.014 per gallon, the highest recorded average price. According to AAA,...

read more
Reeves, Norberg lead Sachse running backs

Reeves, Norberg lead Sachse running backs

Jun 17, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs face significant losses on the offensive side of the ball but have plenty of experience waiting in the wings. Head coach Mark Behrens likes the Mustangs' three players waiting in the wings. That is definitely the case at the running back position,...

read more
Sachse High School graduates 636 students

Sachse High School graduates 636 students

Jun 17, 2022 |

The top two graduates of the Class of 2022 focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates. The 636 students of Sachse High School’s most recent graduating class walked the stage Friday, June 10, at the...

read more
City solicits resident feedback on budget

City solicits resident feedback on budget

Jun 16, 2022 |

Sachse is in the midst of preparing its final budget for approval in September and one of the steps is gathering resident input. Residents had the chance to speak to council to make any requests for items they want the city to include during the Monday, June 6,...

read more
Garland ISD, local nonprofits provide summer meals

Garland ISD, local nonprofits provide summer meals

Jun 16, 2022 |

While students dealing with food insecurity have options for free or affordable meals during the school year, the end of school can leave children relying on those services scrambling to fill the void. Garland ISD and local nonprofits are stepping in to help address...

read more
Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

Jun 14, 2022 |

Area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate a national holiday marking the end of slavery, Juneteenth, at Olde City Park again this year. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and will feature live music, a DJ, food trucks, arts...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021