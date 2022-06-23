Red, White and Blue Blast scheduled for July 3

Sachse residents looking to celebrate a star-spangled evening will have the opportunity to do so with the annual Red, White and Blue Blast.

The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive behind Sewell Elementary School.

The Red, White and Blue Blast will feature food, fireworks and fun for the whole family, said Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman.

Admission to the event is free and residents are not required to register to attend, but there will be vendors and food trucks selling at the event, Wiseman said. Some of the food options include traditional Fourth of July fare such as barbecue and hot dogs.

There will also be pupusas, tacos and funnel cakes along with a variety of other food options available to attendees.

Additionally, there will be a petting zoo, yard games and carnival rides that will be set up around Heritage Park. Last year’s event featured Jumbo Jenga, Connect 4, sack races and a tug-of-war.

Sachse-Fire Rescue will bring cool vibes to the event as well, providing a splashdown.

