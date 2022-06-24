Subscribe
GISD to hold public hearing for budget June 28

Jun 24, 2022

Budget season is in full swing and Garland ISD is preparing to approve the budget for the next fiscal year.

Trustees will hold a public hearing for its budget during the next regular board meeting that will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the ​​Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center, located at 4885 North George Bush Highway in Garland.

The current fiscal year’s budget expires on June 30 with the new fiscal year beginning July 1 and concluding June 30, 2023.

Currently, the district is running on a 12% reduction of full operating costs, but the preliminary budget put before trustees estimates that GISD will be operating near its full operating budget.

The estimated average daily attendance for the district for the next fiscal year is 47,883, up slightly from the 2022 average daily attendance, 47,865.

Average daily attendance figures impact the amount of funding the district receives from the state.

The preliminary budget presented to trustees projects an overall reduction of around $11.9 million, some of which comes from reductions for virtual schooling and COVID-related cleaning procedures. The district also projects to add about $35.5 million to the FY 22 budget, $21 million of which will go toward the increased salaries for teachers approved during the April 26 board meetings.

The district is projecting to add 50 teachers to its middle school campuses and 31 full-time equivalent pre-K positions totaling $5.445 million in added payroll.

Revenues from the current year’s budget was $519 million, according to the preliminary budget. The estimates for revenues for the next fiscal year range between $505.9 million and $511.3 million, which varies because of average daily attendance estimates.

The district’s preliminary budget shows expenditures of $564.2 million, regardless of average daily attendance figures in the revenue projection scenarios. The deficit for the next fiscal year will range from $58.2 million to $52.9 million based on the different revenue estimates.

For the full story, see the June 23 issue of The Sachse News.

