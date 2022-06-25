EDC approves two event sponsorships

Deciding how to support Sachse businesses was a central theme as the Sachse Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors held a regular meeting Thursday, June 16, at City Hall.

The board continues to be short-handed following the removal of Spencer Hauenstein by council during its March 7 meeting and resignation of Cedric Alford from his board position. At the June 16 meeting, the remaining five directors were all present.

Assistant to the City Manager for Economic Development Jerod Potts said the two vacancies will be filled in the future by appointments made by council. He said new members may be appointed in July.

The EDC tackled two requests from the Sachse Chamber of Commerce to sponsor upcoming events it is hosting: a business scavenger hunt and Fallfest.

Because Director Teddy Kinzer serves as the chairperson of the chamber, he recused himself from discussions surrounding both agenda items.

The chamber requested a $4,500 sponsorship for the scavenger hunt and a $5,000 contribution to sponsor the food area at Fallfest. Executive Director Gina Nash said the board’s budget for the next fiscal year included the $5,000 for Fallfest but not the $4,500 for the scavenger hunt.

“It was an opportunity for businesses to get on the map for people,” Nash said.

As part of the arrangement, the chamber was also asking for the EDC’s assistance in recruiting businesses to participate in the scavenger hunt. The cost for a business to participate is $50 for chamber member businesses and $100 for non-members but members of the public can participate for free.

