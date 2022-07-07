Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

A fatal crash occurred on State Highway 78 at the intersection of Murphy Road Wednesday, July 6.

A July 6 news release by the Sachse Police Department confirmed the crash took place around 5 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car. The car was attempting to make a left turn onto Murphy Road when it was struck by the motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on Hwy 78.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead. There were no injuries to the driver of the car involved in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 27-year-old Andrew Gonzalez.

Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact the Sachse Police Department by calling 972-495-2005. The Sachse Crash Team responded to the crash and is investigating.