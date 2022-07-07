Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Stay safe when swimming, boating

by | Jul 7, 2022 | Latest

Individuals planning summer activities on the water should take precautions so that everyone has a fun, but safe outing. 

In 2019, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported 4,168 boating incidents which resulted in 613 deaths; 2,559 injuries and $55 million in property damage. From January 2021 to April 2021, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported a 40% increase in boating fatalities compared to the same period in 2020.

Individuals should be extra mindful of water safety considering a recent incident on Lake Lavon June 18. Four boaters had their boat capsize with three of the men assumed to have drowned in the incident.

To help individuals planning a trip to Lake Lavon or any other Texas waterway, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put out some helpful safety tips for staying safe on or near the water.

Steve Perrin, lead ranger for Lake Lavon, said individuals bear responsibility for keeping each other safe on the water.

“Knowing how to keep your family and friends safe can help,” Perrin said. “Even strong swimmers can drown.”

Perrin said it is important for residents to be mindful of water safety so that anyone planning to enjoy the beach is able to go home safely and come back for another visit in the future.

Along with water safety, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of the largest water recreation providers in the country, said Perrin.

Annually, its sites have over 250 million visitors per year across over 400 projects in 43 states. Perrin said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tries to put out public safety tips so visitors across the country can be vigilant when visiting one of its managed waterways.

Perrin said the most important piece of equipment a visitor can bring is a life jacket, adding that the best options are Coast Guard approved and properly fitted. 

Whether boating or swimming, a life jacket that does not properly fit an individual will not be of much use, said Perrin.

Statistics put out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show that 90% of those who drown on its managed lakes and rivers may have survived had they been wearing a life jacket. Drowning is also the second largest cause of accidental death in the United States and life jackets can provide time for rescuers to arrive.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends anyone out on the water wear a life jacket, said Perrin. 

“Life jackets worn, nobody mourns,” he said.

For boaters on the lake, Perrin said there will be safety patrols on the lakes conducting random inspections of boats to make sure that there is the proper safety equipment on board. Examples include life jackets for everyone on board, a flotation device, a kill switch, fire extinguisher and a sound-making device.

Additionally, parents are encouraged to be extra vigilant of children because they can drown in as little as 20 seconds. They should also encourage children and others to wear a life jacket while swimming.

Swimmers should also use designated swimming beaches, said Perrin, because they have been identified as areas where swimming is recommended.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also perform safety checks at swimming beaches where swimmers can also be recognized for practicing good water safety.

“If a park ranger sees a resident using a swimming beach while wearing a life jacket, we give out prizes to reinforce practicing proper safety,” Perrin said.

Individuals going out on the water are also encouraged to use the “buddy rule.” The rule encourages boaters and swimmers to have a partner with them on the water to be able to call for help in case of an emergency.

The last tip Perrin recommends is boating with consideration for others also on the water and never mixing alcohol with recreational activity on the water. Boaters should also be aware of the weather around the lake or any waterway to avoid capsizing or a different boating emergency.

“We prefer to see everyone boat sober and safe,” Perrin said. “Always boat sober and operate your vessel in a safe and friendly manner.”

For more tips on water safety, visit pleasewearit.com.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Annual camp bridges gap between cops, kids

Annual camp bridges gap between cops, kids

Jul 8, 2022 |

Cops and Campers wrapped up its final outing last week, capping off a series of three well-attended camps. This year’s program put on by the Sachse Police Department returned to its normal weeklong time slot following a series of one-day camps conducted last year...

read more
Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

Jul 7, 2022 |

A fatal crash occurred on State Highway 78 at the intersection of Murphy Road Wednesday, July 6. A July 6 news release by the Sachse Police Department confirmed the crash took place around 5 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car. The car was attempting to make a...

read more
Garland ISD approves 2022-’23 budget

Garland ISD approves 2022-’23 budget

Jul 7, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees held a public hearing before considering the approval of the 2022-2023 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 28. Brandy Mayo, executive director of budget, presented the upcoming fiscal year’s budget during the public...

read more
Mustang guards lead way at TABC showcase

Mustang guards lead way at TABC showcase

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Sachse also won two games over the weekend, led by strong guard play from RJ Chatman and Trey Wright. In game one on Friday, Chatman scored 25 points to lead the Mustangs to a 69-49 victory over Parish Episcopal. The Mustangs managed to convert on 12 3-point attempts...

read more
Young corners return with experience for Mustangs

Young corners return with experience for Mustangs

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs spent the first half of the 2021 season looking for the right combination of players at cornerback. After tinkering for a few weeks, the team settled on developing their younger talent. That group took it in stride, setting up for an experienced...

read more
Search ongoing for missing Garland resident

Search ongoing for missing Garland resident

Jul 5, 2022 |

A Garland resident believed to be afflicted by diagnosed medical conditions and exhibiting symptoms of early onset dementia is missing, according to a Tuesday, July 5 news release from the Garland Police Department. Nemorio Hernandez, 83, was last seen at his...

read more
Wylie ISD approves budget

Wylie ISD approves budget

Jul 2, 2022 |

Wylie Independent School District trustees voted to approve a $231 million budget during the Monday, June 20 meeting, with the tax rate to be considered in August. According to Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD, the...

read more
Ofili leads Mustangs D-Line

Ofili leads Mustangs D-Line

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

One of the top defensive lines in District 9-6A is seeing some changeover in 2022, with the Sachse Mustangs replacing three starters. Sachse is replacing several critical faces on the line of scrimmage, including two-time all-district defensive tackle Albion Krasniqi....

read more
Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Jul 1, 2022 |

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas....

read more
Get closer to God by slowing down

Get closer to God by slowing down

Jul 1, 2022 |

I don’t know about you, but I get distracted easily.  Just typing that last sentence I’m pretty sure I had about 18 new thoughts about what I could / should be doing right now. Do you often load up your calendar and your mind with actions and ideas to the brim,...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021