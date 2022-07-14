First students graduate Citizen’s Fire Academy

The first 18 students of the inaugural Citizen’s Fire Academy were recognized by Fire Chief Martin Wade and city officials during a graduation ceremony held Thursday, June 30, at Fire Station No.1.

The 8-week long academy covered multiple topics and activities and each one was held from 6-8:30 p.m. Participants also completed acts of community service, such as picking up trash along State Highway 78, and took tours of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, the Sachse Animal Shelter and Trinity Regional Hospital.

Wade said individuals were able to learn about different equipment used by the department in addition to earning both a Stop the Bleed and CPR certification. They also had opportunities to use the Jaws of Life, take the physical ability test, and drag and use a fire hose to spray water.

“I believe the academy went very well,” Wade said. “The participants seemed to be engaged and enjoyed it.”

Over the course of the program, students learned about the organization of Sachse-Fire Rescue; the equipment and apparatuses used by the department; and covered firefighter safety, health and wellness, said Wade. Other topics discussed included fire administration, emergency management and the department’s training program.

“From the start, I told the class that my goal was to teach them a little and have a lot of fun,” Wade said. “I would like to think we did that.”

Additionally, Wade said the Citizen’s Fire Academy was an opportunity for residents to get to know their fire department better.

“This type of program is an open door to questions and concerns. Many folks, I am sure, came in with certain questions they had and were able to get answers,” Wade said. “It is important for our residents to know us, not know of us, but know us.”

Sunil Rajan, one of the graduates from the first class, said he enjoyed learning about the routine of the fire department personnel and having the opportunity to interact with them.

“It showed me a lot about how they live in the station,” Rajan said.

Breaking down a prop door was Rajan’s favorite part, he said, adding that he enjoyed being involved in the classes and activities of the academy.

“It gave me a respect for what they do,” Rajan said. “I didn’t know that they had to have all the equipment and regulations memorized.”

Another graduate, April Richardson, said she enjoyed learning about the behind-the-scenes aspects and training the fire and emergency medical services personnel endure.

“I learned a lot about some of the statistical things that existed within the department,” Richardson said. “When you see and hear some of those numbers, it’s amazing.”

Wade said that he hopes to use the first graduating class as a city resource to start a local Fire Corps and Medical Corps. The two groups are typically volunteer organizations that help the department respond to non-emergency calls.

The Citizen’s Fire Academy is also likely to return, said Wade, adding that he hopes to have two classes per year to produce even more graduates.

“Those that complete the program could automatically become part of the Sachse Citizens Fire Academy Alumni group,” Wade said. “My goal is for this group to continue to grow over the years and become a valued partner in the community.”

The academy was also productive as a way to beef up community engagement, said Wade, because almost all of the department was able to pitch in to teach a session of the classes over the eight weeks.

“The most rewarding part is seeing our friends leave the class with a better understanding of what we provide to the community and what they now also provide,” Wade said. “They are, in essence, an extension of SF-R and also leave with a valued sense of volunteerism.”

