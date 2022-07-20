Council receives Charter Review Commission recommendations

Councilmembers received a list of recommendations stemming from its most recent review of its charter during the Monday, July 18, regular meeting.

Scott McMurdie, the chairperson of the charter review commission, presented the findings to council. After receiving the recommendations, councilmembers could approve, reject or remit them.

Council decided it would like more time to deliberate some of the revisions and bring it back at a future meeting.

City Manager Gina Nash said the final meeting date to order a charter election for November is the Aug. 15 regular meeting. Council could also order the election for next May if it does not meet the deadline.

Additionally, Jason Roemer from Community Waste Disposal updated councilmembers on services his company provided the community over the past year. In 2021, Sachse residents recycled 2,203 tons and CWD has partnered with the city and other organizations for community events.

In other business, council approved a special-use permit for a TNT Gaming Center, received the long-range financial report for the city and authorized Nash to award a contract for lighting on the city’s southeast water tower.

