Three wrecks reported on Highway 78 in same week

Even though three wrecks were reported on Hwy 78 within the same week this month, Assistant Chief Steven Baxter says the overall number of crashes is not abnormal for the city.

As reported by The Sachse News July 7, there was a fatal crash Sunday, July 6, that involved a motorcycle and a car, but two other crashes that occurred were nonfatal.

The fatal crash and one other crash took place at the intersection of Hwy 78 and Murphy Road with the third crash taking place at Ranch Road and Hwy 78.

Overall, there have been four crashes in July, said Baxter, which is not abnormal for the city given the density of roadways such as Hwy 78. The fourth wreck of July took place on Sachse Road.

Baxter said the Sachse Police Department is constantly evaluating data of its roadways, but it is difficult for the city to regulate roadways, such as Hwy 78, because the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) sets the speed limit and establishes the cycles for its traffic lights. However, the department focuses on enforcing the speed limit and rules of the road.

“Traffic management is an important part of our daily operations here at Sachse Police Department,” Baxter said. “We try to mitigate the causes of accidents and really target those kinds of things.”

