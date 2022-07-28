Subscribe
Special-use permit OK’d for gaming center

Individuals in Sachse who enjoy arcade games are one step closer to having a local option where they can play their favorite classics.

Council held a public hearing for a special-use permit for property located at 7010 S. Hwy 78, the current location of Community BBQ, during the Monday, July 18, regular meeting.

The property is currently zoned G-2, commercial district, but a special-use permit is required by city ordinance for the TNT Gaming Center because it is considered a commercial amusement use. Director of Development Services Matt Robinson said the venue would serve food, beer and wine, adding that no changes would be made to the structures currently on the property.

Two residents spoke during the public hearing. One of the residents, Kirk Wood, asked if there would be any tax revenue received from the arcade machines. City Manager Gina Nash said no additional revenues would be received.

The applicant, Kevin Wallace, also answered questions from council and said his goal would be to keep the TNT Gaming Center “family-friendly” with no age restrictions after a certain time, similar to other arcades.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for the permit during its June meeting and it was unanimously approved by council.

For the full story, see the July 28 issue of The Sachse News.

