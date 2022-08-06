Property values increase 21%

Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD).

Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing entities, including the city and school district, will use the certified values to help calculate revenue from property taxes and adopt the tax rate for the next fiscal year.

Property values in the Collin County portion of Sachse were assessed at $1.37 billion in 2022, a 21% increase compared to $1.13 billion in 2021. New construction added $82.2 million in appraised value.

The average home value in the city jumped almost $100,000 to $449,009 in 2022, compared to $349,438 one year ago.

In the Dallas County portion of the city, the total certified taxable values were $2.1 billion this year, a 23.3% increase compared to $1.7 billion last year. There was $200.3 million in new construction, according to DCAD, in 2022.

Average market values for home prices in the Dallas County portion also increased to $359,338 in 2022, a 33.8% increase compared to $268,464 in 2021.

In total, appraisal values for the city were $3.47 billion in 2022, increasing 23.9% from $2.8 billion from last year’s appraisals.

CCAD Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin said supply and demand have been a driving force behind the growth in home values over the past year. Jobs and growing amenities in the area have also helped boost values, he added.

For the full story, see the Aug. 4 issue of The Sachse News.