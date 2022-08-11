Applications for free, reduced lunch still open

Students returned to the classroom Monday, Aug. 8, as Garland ISD rings in the 2022-2023 school year.

Garland ISD has released its calendar for the upcoming school year to assist parents as they adjust to helping their children get to school, including start times and school closures for holidays.

Full-day pre-K and elementary school students will have the same start and end times for their school days. They begin at 8:10 a.m. and are released at 3:30 p.m.

Middle school students begin the school day the latest starting at 8:50 a.m. and getting out of school at 4:10 p.m. High school students have the earliest start time, 7:50 a.m., and end at 2:50 p.m.

After students are back in classes for three weeks, they will receive a four-day weekend for Labor Day from Sept. 2-5. Staff will have a professional development day Sept. 2.

The first nine-week grading period will end Oct. 7 with students receiving a break for the week of Oct. 10-14. The second grading period will begin the following Monday, Oct. 17 and concludes Dec. 16, the final day prior to winter break. It is the shortest nine-week grading period with only 39 days.

For families needing to fill out a free or reduced-price lunch application, they can apply at schoolcafe.com/garlandisd. They can also preview lunch menus and manage a student’s account balance.

