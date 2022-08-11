Confusion over charter review

A communication breakdown between Sachse City Council and the Charter Review Commission created some animosity between the two parties.

Initially, commissioners expected council to consider approving the proposed charter amendments during its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 1.

However, because of a budget workshop held during the Aug. 1 meeting, the amendments were not addressed. Chairperson Scott McMurdie expressed some of his frustration during the meeting but said city staff later cleared up his confusion.

Typically, council only addresses the budget during its budget workshop meeting, said McMurdie, which was the reason why the amendments were not considered. That said, he thinks staff could have communicated with him better about the issue.

“I just wanted to make sure that they got the nudge that we’re serious about this,” McMurdie said.

Commissioners put in time and hard work to help finalize and propose amendments to the city’s charter, said McMurdie. He said he personally put in close to 20 or 30 hours, including a presentation to council during the July 18 meeting.

During the July 18 council meeting, several councilmembers voiced a desire to consider the amendments during the Aug. 1 meeting.

McMurdie and commissioner Matthew Holboke both said they received communication regarding a special joint workshop meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at City Hall to discuss the proposed charter amendments.

For the full story, see the Aug. 11 issue of The Sachse News.