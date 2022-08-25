Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Operation Christmas Child hosting leader conference Aug. 27

by | Aug 25, 2022 | Latest

A nonprofit known for delivering Christmas gifts around the world is hosting a local leader event to kick off one of the signature holiday events worldwide.

Samaritan’s Purse, a global nonprofit that serves people around the world, is hosting its sixth annual kickoff event in Collin County for Operation Christmas Child from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will be held at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen.

Operation Christmas Child began in 1993 with the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes for children in Bosnia. In the first year, the project collected 28,000 shoeboxes, and has since grown to send over 198 million to over 170 countries.

Susan Seibert, area coordinator for southern Collin County, said Operation Christmas Child will likely celebrate the collection of its 200 millionth shoebox this year. It is also the 29th year for the annual shoebox drive.

To commemorate the occasion, Seibert said, the organization is planning a major event.

“In anticipation of both these events, we are planning a global conference in Orlando, FL,” Seibert said. “Our volunteers from across the United States and around the world will be coming together to celebrate.”

Globally, Operation Christmas Child has 15,000 volunteers. Of the 15,000, nine-thousand are based in the United States and 6,000 are based in countries across the globe.

The southern Collin County area that Seibert oversees includes areas such as Wylie, Murphy, Sachse, Plano and Allen. Her area extends north to the McKinney border, she said, serving most areas south of US 380.

For the full story, see the Aug. 25 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

GISD gets “B” in TEA accountability rating

GISD gets “B” in TEA accountability rating

Aug 27, 2022 |

With fall snapshots a little over a month away, Garland ISD received positive news in the form of its annual accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). GISD received a “B” rating from the TEA, with two Sachse campuses receiving an “A” rating in the...

read more
Final budget proposal of $24.7 million presented

Final budget proposal of $24.7 million presented

Aug 26, 2022 |

Sachse is one step closer to adopting its final budget following a presentation by Director of Finance David Baldwin. Baldwin presented the budget to council during the Monday, Aug. 15, meeting ahead of a public hearing on both the budget and tax rate in September....

read more
Coppell’s offense outpaces Sachse 56-27

Coppell’s offense outpaces Sachse 56-27

Aug 25, 2022 | ,

Sachse was unable to match the big play ability of Coppell, falling behind early and never quite being able to catch up.  Coppell (1-0) scored on the third play of the game en route to a 56-27 victory over the Mustangs. Sachse (0-1) faced a two-touchdown deficit...

read more
Sachse’s 3 keys to defeating Coppell

Sachse’s 3 keys to defeating Coppell

Aug 25, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs storm the field once again this week for their opening game of the 2022 regular season. They’ll stay at home in week one, where they face their annual matchup against the Coppell Cowboys. The Mustangs and Cowboys have met to kick off the regular...

read more
Clear the Shelter ends this month

Clear the Shelter ends this month

Aug 25, 2022 |

Sachse’s Animal Shelter is participating in a local event dedicated to placing animals into “furever” homes. Clear the Shelter is put on across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in coordination with local media outlet NBCDFW. This year’s event began Aug. 1 and ends Aug....

read more
Comfort in a care package

Comfort in a care package

Aug 20, 2022 |

When school starts in Uvalde CISD next month, 4,400 students and 800 adults will be the recipients of a nationwide effort spearheaded by a nonprofit known for spreading love by gifting handmade blankets to those who need it most. While only the passage of time will...

read more
New candidates file in school board elections

New candidates file in school board elections

Aug 19, 2022 |

The race for four Wylie ISD board of trustee seats heats up as four new candidates throw their hats in the ring. Each seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election is now contested. Place 1, currently held by board president Stacie Smith, is being contested by Wylie resident...

read more
Police Department hosting safety class for residents

Police Department hosting safety class for residents

Aug 18, 2022 |

Sachse residents looking to learn more about preparedness for a potential mass casualty situation will have the opportunity to attend a class using a curriculum developed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT). Assistant Police Chief Steven...

read more
Council debates charter amendments

Council debates charter amendments

Aug 18, 2022 |

Sachse City Council moved one step closer to ordering an election on charter amendments for Nov. 8. Councilmembers debated the 20 proposed amendments during a special meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at City Hall after members of the Charter Review Commission were...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021