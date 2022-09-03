Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Garland ISD trustees receive accountability report

by | Sep 3, 2022 | Latest

Garland ISD was one of the top districts among its Dallas County peers, according to a presentation during its most recent meeting.

Trustees received a comparison to other urban districts in Dallas County during the Tuesday, Aug. 23, regular board meeting.

Veronica Salgado Joyner, director of research, assessment and accountability, said the district has made steady progress, even if its grade dipped slightly from the 2019 Texas Education Agency (TEA) accountability rating.

In 2022, the district received a cumulative score of 87, compared to an 88 in 2019. The TEA did not provide accountability ratings in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic.

“We’ve come such a long way from what that rating would have been if we had a ratings system during the 2021 COVID school year,” Joyner said. 

According to Joyner’s presentation, Garland ISD had the second-highest TEA accountability rating for districts with a student population of economically disadvantaged children at 70% or greater. It was only outperformed by Lancaster ISD, which has 6,978 students compared to GISD’s 52,960.

“Garland ISD earned a higher accountability score than all Dallas County districts greater than 25,000 students,” Joyner said. “Even beyond the parameters we’ve set in this presentation, Garland ISD really did an incredible job and I’m so proud of our students, teachers and district staff.”

The district also increased the number of campuses that received an “A” rating by 45% to 16, compared to 11 campuses in 2019. Garland ISD currently operates 70 campuses.

Of the 16 “A” campuses, both Sachse elementary schools — Sewell and Armstrong —ß received the top score.

GISD received an 86 for its student achievement score, which factors in STAAR scores, graduation rates and career, college and military readiness (CCMR), said Joyner. Districtwide, 71% of students scored at the approaches grade level, 44% scored meets grade level and 20% scored masters grade level.

For the full story, see the Sept. 1 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Sep 2, 2022 |

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most. Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned...

read more
Sachse 3 keys to defeating Prosper

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Prosper

Sep 1, 2022 | ,

For the third year in a row, the Sachse Mustangs head into week two after a loss at the hands of Coppell. This season, the Mustangs face a potentially even more formidable challenge Friday night, when they host Prosper (1-0) at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. The Eagles are...

read more
Cars Under the Stars parade scheduled for Sept. 17

Cars Under the Stars parade scheduled for Sept. 17

Sep 1, 2022 |

An annual classic car event is returning in its parade form for the third consecutive year. The Sachse Car Show Parade, hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce, will showcase cars of different makes and models to residents throughout the city, said Jeanie Marten,...

read more
Citizen’s Fire Academy starts Sept. 15

Citizen’s Fire Academy starts Sept. 15

Sep 1, 2022 |

Sachse Fire-Rescue is hosting the second iteration of a popular class to a new set of residents interested in learning more about the department and hands-on learning about the life of a firefighter. The first class for the second Citizen’s Fire Academy will be held 6...

read more
GISD gets “B” in TEA accountability rating

GISD gets “B” in TEA accountability rating

Aug 27, 2022 |

With fall snapshots a little over a month away, Garland ISD received positive news in the form of its annual accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). GISD received a “B” rating from the TEA, with two Sachse campuses receiving an “A” rating in the...

read more
Final budget proposal of $24.7 million presented

Final budget proposal of $24.7 million presented

Aug 26, 2022 |

Sachse is one step closer to adopting its final budget following a presentation by Director of Finance David Baldwin. Baldwin presented the budget to council during the Monday, Aug. 15, meeting ahead of a public hearing on both the budget and tax rate in September....

read more
Coppell’s offense outpaces Sachse 56-27

Coppell’s offense outpaces Sachse 56-27

Aug 25, 2022 | ,

Sachse was unable to match the big play ability of Coppell, falling behind early and never quite being able to catch up.  Coppell (1-0) scored on the third play of the game en route to a 56-27 victory over the Mustangs. Sachse (0-1) faced a two-touchdown deficit...

read more
Sachse’s 3 keys to defeating Coppell

Sachse’s 3 keys to defeating Coppell

Aug 25, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs storm the field once again this week for their opening game of the 2022 regular season. They’ll stay at home in week one, where they face their annual matchup against the Coppell Cowboys. The Mustangs and Cowboys have met to kick off the regular...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021