Fallfest still open to vendors

With an annual fall celebration a little over a month away, local vendors can still register for a spot to showcase their business or restaurant.

The 37th Annual Sachse Fallfest hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Heritage Park, located at 4401 Hudson Drive.

For food vendors, the cost to apply is $250 for members of the Sachse Chamber of Commerce and $300 for non-members. According to the Fallfest website, space is limited to 16 total food vendors, and as of presstime, 13 have signed up.

Marty Kogel, who is coordinating vendors for the Sachse Chamber of Commerce, said having a booth is an opportunity to be seen by over 10,000 visitors for the event.

The registration fee does not include any costs associated with obtaining a temporary food permit for the event. The final day to register for a food vendor spot is Oct. 8.

Participating vendors will be responsible for all setting up and taking down their assigned spot. The application also states that no tables, chairs, tents or electricity will be provided by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce.

Generators are allowed to be used provided they are listed on the application and do not make an unacceptable level of noise.

Vendors who successfully register will receive a confirmation email. Two or three weeks prior to the event, they will also receive another email with parking passes for the event.

Additionally, non-food vendors are also able to apply for a space at the annual fall event. The base registration fee is $250 before Oct. 14, and $275 “late registration fee” will be in place for registrants after the deadline.

Members of the Sachse Chamber of Commerce are eligible to receive a $50 discount from the registration fee that will be applied during the sign-up process.

After completing the registration, individuals will receive a confirmation email. Similar to food vendors, they will receive another email two or three weeks before the event with parking passes. Each booth comes with two vehicle parking passes.

According to the website, each vendor area is approximately 12 feet by 12 feet. During the registration process, applicants can request specific vendor spaces but it is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vendors will be responsible for any setup or taking down of the booth area. Generators will also only be permitted if stated in the application.

The Sachse Chamber of Commerce is also looking for event sponsors, which will receive recognition in promotional materials for the event. The deadline for sponsors to be featured in all promotional materials is Friday, Sept. 23.

Different sponsorship levels begin at $100 and are as much as $5,000, which is for the food court sponsorship. Several openings remain for sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and other activities at Fallfest, as of presstime Monday, Sept. 12. Kogel said there will be some new activities this year including a mud Olympics and dunk tank.

Registration to sponsor the event can be completed on the event’s website or by reaching out to the Sachse Chamber of Commerce.

Individuals with any questions about applying for a vendor location or sponsorship can email [email protected]

For more stories such as this, subscribe to The Sachse News.