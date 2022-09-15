Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Fallfest still open to vendors

by | Sep 15, 2022 | Latest

With an annual fall celebration a little over a month away, local vendors can still register for a spot to showcase their business or restaurant. 

The 37th Annual Sachse Fallfest hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Heritage Park, located at 4401 Hudson Drive. 

For food vendors, the cost to apply is $250 for members of the Sachse Chamber of Commerce and $300 for non-members. According to the Fallfest website, space is limited to 16 total food vendors, and as of presstime, 13 have signed up.

Marty Kogel, who is coordinating vendors for the Sachse Chamber of Commerce, said having a booth is an opportunity to be seen by over 10,000 visitors for the event.

The registration fee does not include any costs associated with obtaining a temporary food permit for the event. The final day to register for a food vendor spot is Oct. 8.

Participating vendors will be responsible for all setting up and taking down their assigned spot. The application also states that no tables, chairs, tents or electricity will be provided by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce.

Generators are allowed to be used provided they are listed on the application and do not make an unacceptable level of noise. 

Vendors who successfully register will receive a confirmation email. Two or three weeks prior to the event, they will also receive another email with parking passes for the event.

Additionally, non-food vendors are also able to apply for a space at the annual fall event. The base registration fee is $250 before Oct. 14, and $275 “late registration fee” will be in place for registrants after the deadline. 

Members of the Sachse Chamber of Commerce are eligible to receive a $50 discount from the registration fee that will be applied during the sign-up process. 

After completing the registration, individuals will receive a confirmation email. Similar to food vendors, they will receive another email two or three weeks before the event with parking passes. Each booth comes with two vehicle parking passes.

According to the website, each vendor area is approximately 12 feet by 12 feet. During the registration process, applicants can request specific vendor spaces but it is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Vendors will be responsible for any setup or taking down of the booth area. Generators will also only be permitted if stated in the application. 

The Sachse Chamber of Commerce is also looking for event sponsors, which will receive recognition in promotional materials for the event. The deadline for sponsors to be featured in all promotional materials is Friday, Sept. 23.

Different sponsorship levels begin at $100 and are as much as $5,000, which is for the food court sponsorship. Several openings remain for sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and other activities at Fallfest, as of presstime Monday, Sept. 12. Kogel said there will be some new activities this year including a mud Olympics and dunk tank.

Registration to sponsor the event can be completed on the event’s website or by reaching out to the Sachse Chamber of Commerce.

Individuals with any questions about applying for a vendor location or sponsorship can email [email protected] 

For more stories such as this, subscribe to The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

Sep 15, 2022 |

Sachse’s Police Chief reassured residents their community is safe in the wake of a shooting that left two officers shot two weeks ago. Bryan Sylvester addressed council during the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting saying the department has received several messages from...

read more
9/11 Stair Climb to honor 343 fallen firefighters

9/11 Stair Climb to honor 343 fallen firefighters

Sep 8, 2022 |

When terrorists attacked the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001, Adam Kroviak was a senior in high school while Haley Jeffcoat was just a 4-year-old with a father who worked in fire services. Kroviak recalls some memories from the day, but Jeffcoat only remembers...

read more
Sachse 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

District play is here for the Sachse Mustangs, meaning they must fight to turn around their season. The goal in non-district was to play difficult competition to prepare itself for district and a playoff run and that’s exactly what Sachse (0-2) did. They had...

read more
Council approves budget for upcoming year

Council approves budget for upcoming year

Sep 7, 2022 |

With the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, council considered the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting. Director of Finance David Baldwin presented the final budget, which only included two changes from what was proposed...

read more
Garland ISD trustees receive accountability report

Garland ISD trustees receive accountability report

Sep 3, 2022 |

Garland ISD was one of the top districts among its Dallas County peers, according to a presentation during its most recent meeting. Trustees received a comparison to other urban districts in Dallas County during the Tuesday, Aug. 23, regular board meeting. Veronica...

read more
Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Sep 2, 2022 |

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most. Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021