Public Safety Day Sept. 24

First responders in Sachse will have the opportunity to show off their services and equipment to the city in an upcoming event.

Public Safety Day — scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 — will be hosted by the Sachse Police Department and Sachse Fire-Rescue at the Public Safety Building, located at 3815 Sachse Road. The event kicks off the police department’s annual National Night Out campaign that takes place in October.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester said the Public Safety Day is one way the department can connect with residents, which assists officers in other policing activities. It is also an opportunity to reinforce how safe the city is, he added.

“That is the foundation of any safe community,” Sylvester said. “Our citizens working with our police department, and our police department working with the community on how we can best serve their needs.”

The September event will have guided tours of both the police and fire stations, vehicle and equipment displays for both departments and kid-friendly activities. There will also be a blood drive at the event.

Interested individuals can sign up at greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/134621.

Public Safety Day and National Night Out are only two of many programs held by the department to instill a sense of safety and security in residents, said Sylvester. This year’s Public Safety Day will kick off the National Night Out campaign.

The police department will be participating in the statewide National Night Out Oct. 4. Typically, the date is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August but Texas holds its events the first Tuesday of October because of the summer heat.

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue of The Sachse News.