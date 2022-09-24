Pickleball, chess among fall activities offered at community center

Sachse residents looking for fun fall activities can pay the community center a visit and pick from a shmorgishborg of classes.

A full listing of activities this fall and winter is available on the city’s website under the Parks and Recreation tab. Although some September classes are already underway, more are scheduled for October and November.

Individuals interested in perfecting their pickleball game can visit the community center the second Saturday of each month for a skills and drills class held from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

In September, there is open play time scheduled for the sport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a later open gym session for pickleball from 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, there is open gym time from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lessons for pickleball are available from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. David Wilmot teaches the class and registration is $54.

While a current set of lessons is underway, the next four weeks of lessons will begin Oct. 4 and conclude Oct. 27.

Mary Schmidt also teaches pickleball lessons and can be reached by calling 469-429-0275.

For chess enthusiasts between the ages of 6 and 13, an introductory course will begin Oct. 18 and conclude Nov. 8. The weekly class is taught Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the community center.

According to the brochure, it is an ideal course for newcomers to chess. The North Texas Chess Academy instructor will cover basic chess vocabulary, space identification and how the different pieces work.

The registration fee for the class is $84.

For those who are experienced with chess and want to prepare for tournament play, the North Texas Chess Academy will hold a class covering how to prepare from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. The class will be held Tuesday nights and the cost to register is $84.

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue of The Sachse News.