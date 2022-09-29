Council OKs application for bullet shield grant

A grant aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Sachse Police Department was on the agenda of the most recent council meeting.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the grant to councilmembers during the Monday, Sept. 19, meeting.

“We have completed the application and submitted the application but part of that submittal requires authorization from council,” Sylvester said.

The grant award would be for $55,099, which would be used to purchase seven ballistic shields at a cost of $7,442 each. Currently, the department has two ballistic shields, said Sylvester.

In an effort to enhance the capabilities of local law enforcement agencies response capabilities to school-related incidents, the state has set aside $50 million, he added. Sylvester said the seven ballistic shields would be enough to equip every vehicle in the patrol fleet.

The chief said he decided to apply for the grant because the department is always evaluating its needs, of which this was one, adding that past additions include extra medical supplies for officers.

Sylvester said he remains confident that the grant evaluation committee will approve the department’s application and that the new equipment could potentially arrive in a couple months.

“I would expect that agencies our size who have multiple schools within its jurisdiction, who have an SRO program, have a response protocol and who have the capacity to deploy this number will be looked upon favorably,” Sylvester said. “I’m very optimistic that we’re going to get this grant.”

Council approved an authorization for Sylvester to receive the grant if it is awarded by the state.

Additionally, Fire Chief Martin Wade presented the mutual aid agreement for both fire and ambulance services Sachse Fire-Rescue provides to rural areas of Dallas County. The county’s current fire district extends to Lake Ray Hubbard, which means that firetrucks or ambulances can be gone for long periods of time.

