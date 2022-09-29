Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Council OKs application for bullet shield grant

by | Sep 29, 2022 | Latest

A grant aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Sachse Police Department was on the agenda of the most recent council meeting.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the grant to councilmembers during the Monday, Sept. 19, meeting.

“We have completed the application and submitted the application but part of that submittal requires authorization from council,” Sylvester said.

The grant award would be for $55,099, which would be used to purchase seven ballistic shields at a cost of $7,442 each. Currently, the department has two ballistic shields, said Sylvester.

In an effort to enhance the capabilities of local law enforcement agencies response capabilities to school-related incidents, the state has set aside $50 million, he added. Sylvester said the seven ballistic shields would be enough to equip every vehicle in the patrol fleet.

The chief said he decided to apply for the grant because the department is always evaluating its needs, of which this was one, adding that past additions include extra medical supplies for officers.

Sylvester said he remains confident that the grant evaluation committee will approve the department’s application and that the new equipment could potentially arrive in a couple months.

“I would expect that agencies our size who have multiple schools within its jurisdiction, who have an SRO program, have a response protocol and who have the capacity to deploy this number will be looked upon favorably,” Sylvester said. “I’m very optimistic that we’re going to get this grant.”

Council approved an authorization for Sylvester to receive the grant if it is awarded by the state.

Additionally, Fire Chief Martin Wade presented the mutual aid agreement for both fire and ambulance services Sachse Fire-Rescue provides to rural areas of Dallas County.  The county’s current fire district extends to Lake Ray Hubbard, which means that firetrucks or ambulances can be gone for long periods of time.

For the full story, see the Sept. 29 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Pumpkin Prowl set for Oct. 15

Pumpkin Prowl set for Oct. 15

Oct 1, 2022 |

Spooky season is underway and a local event will challenge local residents to don their best costumes for prizes during a fall tradition in Sachse. The annual Pumpkin Prowl will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Salmon Park, located at 4302 Williford...

read more
Sachse falls in second half loss to Naaman Forest

Sachse falls in second half loss to Naaman Forest

Sep 30, 2022 | ,

With the Mustangs looking for a much-needed win heading into its bye week, the offense turned the ball over four times, leading to a 39-13 victory for Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium Friday night. Brendan Haygood scored on an 8-yard carry with 20 seconds remaining...

read more
Costume parties highlight library’s October events

Costume parties highlight library’s October events

Sep 30, 2022 |

Will the official start to fall in the rearview mirror, the Sachse Public Library is ramping up its fall programming in October. Senior Librarian of Programming Shelley Salcido and Library Programming Assistant Megan Noble both say they are excited about the various...

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Sachse 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

Sachse is entering must-win territory with just six games left in the season. The Mustangs (1-2, 1-4) dropped their second district game last week to Wylie East. While picked by some to win the District 9-6A championship, that dream seems all but gone. A playoff spot,...

read more
Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Sep 29, 2022 |

An elderly woman who lives in the 200 block of Starlite Dr. in Murphy was tied up and her home was burglarized by two men according to the Murphy Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor called about...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021