Pumpkin Prowl set for Oct. 15

by | Oct 1, 2022 | Latest

Spooky season is underway and a local event will challenge local residents to don their best costumes for prizes during a fall tradition in Sachse.

The annual Pumpkin Prowl will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Salmon Park, located at 4302 Williford Road.
Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said planning for the event began several months ago as the city tried to book vendors, plan activities and coordinate volunteers.

“These types of events bring together not only Sachse residents but also those in the surrounding communities to experience new and exciting activities,” Wiseman said. “Events such as these could not be done without the assistance of our community volunteer organizations.”

The event will have a haunted hayride put on by thespians from the theater program at Sachse High School and staff from the Parks and Recreation Department beginning at 6 p.m, said Wiseman. There will also be bounce houses and a game zone for children.

Additionally, Garland ISD and Jersey Mike’s will provide other games and hand out candy, Wiseman said. Other community groups, including Sachse’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will assist with the event’s operations.

The Sachse Baseball Association will also sell concessions throughout the event.

“The Sachse CERT team comes out to assist with parking, the Sachse High School Theater team puts on a great show for those on the haunted hayride, and other organizations assist with all the activities and this is a great way for the community to meet some of these awesome volunteers,” Wiseman said.

Later in the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to pick out a pumpkin during the pumpkin hunt, which is scheduled to begin around 6:20 p.m. There will be a location at the event where residents can sign their child up to participate in the hunt.

Some of the pumpkins will contain prizes, said Wiseman.

