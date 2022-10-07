Subscribe
Fallfest on calendar for Oct. 22

Oct 7, 2022

There is a crisp chill in the air and pumpkin spice in lattes which means a Sachse fall staple is just around the corner.

The 37th annual Fallfest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Each year the Sachse Chamber of Commerce organizes the event and brings together local vendors and artists for the community to enjoy.

Sachse Chamber of Commerce Vice Chairperson Jeanie Marten said this year’s musical lineup will feature local artists including the Chase Oaks Church Band, KC Dance and Cheer and Drew Devenney. 

“We really try to bring local live entertainment; it’s fantastic,” Marten said. “It’s where you get to see our local talent. We’re super excited about it.”

In addition to live entertainment, there are around 50 to 60 vendors who have already booked their spot at this year’s event, which is normal, said Marten, adding that more will sign up closer to the actual event. Among the already confirmed food vendors are Back East Eats and Conway’s Corn Dogs.

Additionally, the event will have a Touch-a-Truck exhibition for the third consecutive year. Part of the exhibit will be a live landing of a medical helicopter during the early portion of the event, which Marten says is her favorite part.

“We’ll be landing a helicopter at the event sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.,” Marten said. “Kids will be given the opportunity to touch the helicopter and talk to the pilots.”

There will also be displays of first responder vehicles and an opportunity to climb inside the back of a Wylie SWAT vehicle.

Sachse Fire-Rescue is also pitching in by muddying up part of the dirt to prepare the park for the “Mud-Lympics” feature a tug-o-war and other games that will take place in the muddy environment.

“We’re going to have dodgeball, alphabet soup and musical chairs,” Marten said. “It’s going to be muddy, messy fun.”

For the full story, see the Oct. 6 issue of The Sachse News.

