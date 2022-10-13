Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Collin County holds public ballot testing

by | Oct 13, 2022 | Latest

Interested residents of Collin County had the opportunity to attend a public demonstration of the ballot counting process and test of voting machines before early voting begins Oct. 24.

The testing was conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Collin County Elections Department, which is located at 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102.

The public test is required by state law and one of three checkpoints for the county, said Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet, who has been an elections administrator for 34 years — including seven in Collin County. Beside the public test ahead of early voting, county election officials check the equipment is functioning properly after early voting concludes and after all votes are cast in an election as part of the post-election audit.

To conduct the test, election officials used vote totals from a past election. Prior to the counting of ballots, Sherbet read a result sheet verifying no ballots had been entered into the machines prior to the logic and accuracy test.

Ballots were then fed into the county’s voting machines that are used to tabulate the final results. After all the test ballots were cast, officials conducted a final count in front of representatives for the county’s Republican and Democratic parties and members of the public.

In addition to representatives of the two major political parties in the county, members of the public were invited to cast their own test ballots and ask questions.

Some residents queried about the involvement of third parties in the election process.

Sherbet said the county contracts with Election Systems and Software but the employees are directly overseen by members of the election department. There is also a three-member vote counting team that is responsible for tallying the results.

“That’s part of the check and balance system within our elections,” Sherbet said.

The county also oversees a number of elections for a multitude of races that will be on the ballot this November, including those for cities and school districts in Collin County.

“We have federal, state, county and contractors on this ballot,” Sherbet said. “We’re testing all of their results.”

The Oct. 7 demonstration was a required public logic and accuracy test, which is required at least 48 hours prior to the start of voting, said Sherbet. This year, the county added a public parallel test for residents.

“We prepare test ballots and test every known vote capability including overvotes, undervotes and provisional,” Sherbet said. “Every single aspect of voting is tested on each piece of equipment being used, including the server in the counting station to verify accuracy.”

For the full story, see the Oct. 13 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Garland ISD creates bond committee

Garland ISD creates bond committee

Oct 14, 2022 |

Garland ISD considered taking action on a future bond after previous delays to the process. Superintendent Ricardo Lopez addressed the board of trustees during a special meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, saying that the district was ready to move forward with its first...

read more
City conducting first-ever resident survey

City conducting first-ever resident survey

Oct 13, 2022 |

The city of Sachse is soliciting feedback from just under 3,000 residents on existing programs and how it can improve in the future. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the city will obtain an appropriate cross-section sample of residents through the mailed...

read more
Sachse win streak at eight in a row

Sachse win streak at eight in a row

Oct 11, 2022 | ,

Sachse continues to win and dominate District 9-6A, now just a few games away from yet another trophy. Leading the way for the No. 18 Lady Mustangs (11-0, 28-10)  was Macy Taylor, who became the third player in Sachse school history to reach 1,000 kills for her...

read more
Today is the deadline to register to vote

Today is the deadline to register to vote

Oct 11, 2022 |

The final day to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. In the upcoming election, voters will cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections.  In Texas, Eligible voters must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the...

read more
DFPS specialist gives tips on preventing abuse, neglect

DFPS specialist gives tips on preventing abuse, neglect

Oct 8, 2022 |

A longtime veteran of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) spoke recently at a local event about how to be aware of and report abuse, neglect or human trafficking issues to the state. Doniqua Lewis — who has served 14 years in the department —...

read more
Fallfest on calendar for Oct. 22

Fallfest on calendar for Oct. 22

Oct 7, 2022 |

There is a crisp chill in the air and pumpkin spice in lattes which means a Sachse fall staple is just around the corner. The 37th annual Fallfest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Each year the...

read more
GISD trustees approve choice of school calendar

GISD trustees approve choice of school calendar

Oct 6, 2022 |

District staff presented changes to a notable program by extending application windows and streamlining the process. Changes to the choice of school program were presented during the regular Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021