Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district.

Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying tax. Individuals may pay the county, school district or city separately for any tax owed but the full amount is still due by the end of January 2023.

Residents who opt to pay their property taxes by mail must have the envelope postmarked by Jan. 31, 2023 to avoid interest and penalties being assessed on their taxes. It is also important to note that state law automatically places a lien on properties on Jan. 1 of each year to ensure taxes are paid.

For individuals who may have sold their property within the last year, tax bills will be addressed to the owner as of Jan. 1 of the tax year — 2022 this year — and that property owner remains liable for the tax.

After notices have been mailed, property owners have the ability to view tax bills online through the county’s website.

The appraisal process begins earlier in the calendar year with preliminary value estimates being sent to taxing entities and property owners receiving their appraisal notices. Owners are able to protest their appraisals through a review board, which is independent of the appraisal district.

Certified value summaries are then provided to cities, the county and school districts and are used to help calculate tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year. Most taxing entities set their tax rates in August or September each year around the same time the budget is adopted.

For taxpayers over the age of 65 or those with a disabled taxpayer exemption, an option to pay property taxes in four installments is available. The payment plan for those who qualify does not apply any interest or penalties to taxes.

The payments are broken into four chunks due Jan. 31, March 31, May 31 and July 31.

Payment plans for other taxpayers are available but interest and penalties will be applied to any payments not submitted by the Jan. 31 deadline. Dallas County accepts partial payments in any amount and will apply the applicable penalty and interest based on when the tax is paid.

Collin County allows property owners who do not qualify for the over-65 of disabled taxpayer exemption to defer taxes with 5% interest, which is lower than the 24% penalties and interest it would otherwise apply to delinquent payments.

For Dallas County residents in Sachse, tax payments are due to the city, Garland ISD and Dallas County Community College District. In Collin County, taxes are paid to the city, Wylie ISD and Collin College.

Dallas County residents should expect to see their tax bills soon either through a bill or postcard, according to an Oct. 10 news release from Tax Assessor and Collector John Ames.

“We are delighted to provide timely tax statements to the citizens of Dallas County for the fourteenth year in a row,” Ames said. “The citizens of Dallas County deserve that kind of service. This allows taxpayers the maximum amount of time to plan and make their payments on time.”

Tax payments are due by Jan. 31, 2023 and can be made by cash, check or credit card. For more information about paying taxes in Dallas County, visit dallascounty.org/tax.

Collin County taxpayers should visit collincountytx.gov/tax_assessor/Pages/property.aspx for more information.

