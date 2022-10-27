Subscribe
Neighborhood Partnership Program idea presented to council

by | Oct 27, 2022 | Latest

Councilmembers considered a proposed addition to the city that aims to maintain its neighborhoods as it approaches buildout.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose presented a Neighborhood Partnership Program — something other cities have used to preserve parts of aging neighborhoods — during the Monday, Oct. 17 council meeting.

The concept of such a program was brought up in 2017 during the Comprehensive Plan’s drafting, said Rose, but was never fully fleshed out. The first project staff hope to complete is in the Hudson Crossing neighborhood, which currently has a screening wall in disrepair.

“We want to get your feedback on a framework and really understand the direction that this city council would like to go in relative to these specific issues,” Rose said. “In the spirit of the Comprehensive Plan, we are recommending the launch of a Neighborhood Partnership Program.”

However, Rose said the early stages of the partnership program would likely only tackle small projects, such as screening walls, sign toppers and entry features for neighborhoods.

City funds — likely from the large unassigned general fund balance — would be used to fund the initial project at Hudson Crossing. The initial contribution would be around $500,000, said Rose, with the project costing between $350,000 and $400,000 to complete.

The current screening wall is brick but has dilapidated significantly, said Rose, and is not a suitable design method going forward. The replacement wall would be made from a pre-cast concrete base that would be finished with a limestone-looking facade.

Rose said this construction would be more durable and maintain its appearance longer than alternative designs, such as masonry or wood.

Going forward, the funding model would resemble the current process for the Vehicle and Equipment Replacement Fund used in the current budgeting process.

“We’re incorporating it into the budget process so council and the residents ultimately have the ability to weigh in on whether or not it is suitable to fund for that particular year,” Rose said. “We do this for similar projects throughout the city; we dedicate funds for large capital items and put those aside. Council would have the opportunity to do this for a new subset of projects that are neighborhood amenities.”

For the full story, see the Oct. 27 issue of The Sachse News.

Related News

SHS students design, build School of Screams

SHS students design, build School of Screams

Oct 28, 2022 |

Sachse residents daring for a scare were treated to a haunted house inside Sachse High School this past weekend. The school welcomed local residents to its fourth annual Halloween event, called School of Screams Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s...

read more
Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Oct 27, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections began this week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

Oct 24, 2022 |

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election.  On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races. Some cities will also vote on...

read more
Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 22, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Oct 21, 2022 |

When the transistor radio was still popular, a vintage radio and phonograph club was in its nascent stages. Founded in 1974 as the Southwest Vintage Radio and Phonograph Society, the club is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of radios and phonographs that...

read more
Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

Knowing they were unable to afford to let up in their pursuit of reaching the playoffs, the Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and kept the points coming to beat South Garland 51-12 Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.  Kaliq Lockett scored two...

read more
Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Oct 20, 2022 |

In Texas, different municipalities operate under one of two distinct sets of rules, general law or home rule. In simplified terms, general law cities typically have a population of less than 5,000 and home rule cities have populations 5,000 or higher. Although there...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 20, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property tax bills mailed to residents

Oct 15, 2022 |

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31,...

read more
